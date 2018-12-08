Police claim 55,000 attended anti-ICERD rally (VIDEO)

Dark clouds shrouding the sky during the anti-ICERD rally in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Police claimed today that only 55,000 people turned up at a rally here against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), though over 100,000 appeared to be present at its peak.

Organisers had targeted half a million demonstrators for their mega protest.

“The estimation of demonstrators present during the anti-ICERD rally is around 55,000 people. The rally went on smoothly without any untoward incidents,” said Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

However, observations by Malay Mail showed the number of demonstrators present, at its peak, was at least double the amount from the official figure of 55,000.

Mazlan also revealed investigations would be conducted against adults who brought minors to the rally.

Anti-ICERD rally-goers march from Sogo to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“The only exceptions were those that brought their kids along, which is an offence under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said in statement today.

The rally today wrapped up at 5pm, an hour earlier, as the city was enveloped with drizzles that drove most of the crowds away from Dataran Merdeka.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, had during his speech at the rally, claimed that at least 500,000 people were present during the demonstration against the United Nations convention.