Dr M: Pakatan donors won’t get favours

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said PH donors will not receive special favours from the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) donors will not receive special favours from the government, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In a press conference here, the Langkawi MP said that PH fundraisers should also not be construed as a corrupt practice, as many organisations organise such events.

“So we are forced to collect money for the sake of our party administration, but are concerned that this collection of fund is assumed as bribe,” Dr Mahathir told the press after attending the PH presidential council meeting here.

“This is because we won’t give chance to anyone because they buy tables, or make donations or buy the items which are auctioned off during dinners.

“And we will announce the money collected, but we won’t announce who donated, and how much they gave,” he added.

He said that the amount usually collected or given does not hit billions.

“Just maybe each might give tens of thousands. The amount is maybe not much. So this, we have to declare much earlier, so that we are not accused of accepting bribes.

“So it will not affect our decision making,” Dr Mahathir added.