Malaysian Youth Council: Sports can foster racial unity

File photo of Malaysian fans cheering as Malaysia face Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 semi-final first leg match at the Shah Alam Stadium, December 7, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The sports sector is seen as still capable of becoming a base to foster inter-racial unity and not only a platform to turn out athletes.

Malaysian Youth Council deputy president Muhammad Fadzli Hassan said sports could break the dominance of one ethnic group and prompt the people to share the same aspirations and simultaneously foster a love for the nation.

“This is because sports have never taken into account religious background, descendent, belief and limits which can hamper interaction between players, supporters, management and the masses,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Fadzli was of the opinion sports could become the medium for society to gather and create a feeling of respect in fostering harmony and a high spirit of nationalism such as the support shown by netizens for the national football team.

“May the Malaysian football team become champions of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup whereby it is hoped to be an important point of departure in moulding the spirit of togetherness among the Malaysian society and defending harmony, consensus and unity in the plural society in the country,” he added. — Bernama