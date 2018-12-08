Looming rainstorm steals a bit of anti-ICERD rally’s thunder

As skies darkened and the sound of thunder threatened rain, hundreds of anti-ICERD demonstrators seem to head for cover or home. — Picture by Azril Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Hundreds of protesters seemed to be leaving the anti-ICERD rally at Dataran Merdeka as the skies darkened and the sound of thunder threatened rain.

One of the demonstrators, 39-year-old Saiful Azit, told Malay Mail that he brought his wife and two children along and did not want his little ones to get drenched or sick.

“My family are here to support against ICERD. We are here to also show our gratitude to the government for not ratifying the convention.

“But I don’t want my children to get sick if they are caught in a rainstorm,” Saiful said gesturing to his 11-year-old son Shamsul and 12-year-old daughter Shamsiah.

ICERD refers to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a United Nations treaty that the Pakatan Harapan government recently declared it would not ratify amid mass protests.

The Subang native said he was headed to the Central Market train station to head home.

Others were seen seeking shelter in the event of a rainstorm.

However, there was also a trickle of demonstrators heading back to Dataran Merdeka.

All in all, those leaving the rally was merely a drop of water in an ocean of white shirts.