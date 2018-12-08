At rally, Umno calls for Malay unity to regain power

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks during the anti-ICERD rally in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Umno today urged Malays to unite to regain federal power in the next election, amid a mass rally here today.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan claimed that since Barisan Nasional (BN) lost the May 9 polls, the Malays have not been respected by other communities.

“People do not respect us because we have lost power.

“The Malays must unite to regain power in the coming 15th general election,” he said in his speech at a rally against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) at Dataran Merdeka.

Anti-ICERD demonstrators march along Jalan Tun Perak towards Dataran Merdeka December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim