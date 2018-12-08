Volunteers keen to keep things clean at all mega rallies (VIDEO)

Tumpat parliamentary candidate representative Tengku Yusuf Tengku Ismail along with rubbish collectors Azmi and Abdul. — Picture by Azril Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Two men from Kajang have been voluntarily picking up rubbish at rallies and demonstrations since Bersih 1, which was more than a decade ago.

For 36-year-old self-employed Azmi Ismail and his buddy, 49-year-old home renovation contractor Abdul Rashid, the goal is to create a cleaner Malaysia.

The pair caught the attention of Malay Mail as they wandered around the anti-ICERD rally calling out, “Sampah, sampah, sampah.”

People were happy to chuck their rubbish into the large black garbage bag they carried between the two of them.

Azmi and Rashid were also seen picking up rubbish from the ground as well.

“Whenever we start collecting rubbish, we notice that other people will start doing it as well.

“We have a third member... he is somewhere back at the cross junction looking after our garbage bags,” said Azmi.