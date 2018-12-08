Dr M skips tomorrow’s human rights celebration, cites disagreement with Suhakam on ICERD

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he will not be attending the Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) Human Rights Day celebration tomorrow. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he will not be attending the Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) Human Rights Day celebration tomorrow, citing disagreement over the United Nations’ International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“I decided that we will not accept ICERD. Suhakam wants to accept ICERD. So how can I go?” the Langkawi MP said when reporters asked him to confirm his attendance.

On November 23, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the PH government would not ratify the ICERD and would continue to defend the country’s current social contract.

The celebration was initially scheduled to be held today but Suhakam was compelled by the authorities to postpone it to tomorrow due to “security risks” as it coincided with the anti-ICERD rally now being held at Dataran Merdeka.

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail was upset with the decision, saying that if there were “security risks” the police should take care of it.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof is expected to replace Dr Mahathir as the keynote speaker at the celebration.