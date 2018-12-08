Dr M takes cheeky swipe at anti-ICERD rally, thanks ‘one million’ people for turning up

An aerial view of Dataran Merdeka during the anti-ICERD rally in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today appeared unconcern with the mammoth anti-ICERD ‘thanksgiving’ rally, sarcastically thanking the “one million” people who turned up at the event.

“We know that the gathering today was attended by one million people, and I thank them because they gathered for thanksgiving. One million people. Thank you,” he told a press conference here after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting.

He also gave himself a pat on the back, over his recent decision to not ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), a United Nations (UN) treaty, adding that he would not attend the gathering at Dataran Merdeka.

“No, I am very much thankful enough. I made a good decision, and I am thankful that I could make the best decision,” the Langkawi MP said when asked if he would be showing up at the rally.

Participants of the anti-ICERD ‘thanksgiving’ rally are now gathered at Dataran Merdeka.

From Masjid Negara, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi led the march towards Dataran Merdeka after performing his Zohor prayers.

Zahid was accompanied by Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman and his daughter.

Altogether, Malaysia’s most historical square saw a tide of white flooding it and the surrounding areas as tens of thousands of Malay-Muslims got together in support of the government’s decision not to ratify the ICERD.

The rally, which targeted a turnout of 500,000 people, is organised by Umno, PAS, a coalition of Malay-Muslim groups Ummah and the newly-formed National Sovereignty Secretariat (Daulat).

The rally will hold a ‘selawat kesyukuran’ (thanksgiving prayers) and end with speeches by leaders of Umno, PAS and the other non-governmental organisations involved.

The crowd is expected to disperse at 6pm.