Student group blasts Bar Council for not attending anti-ICERD rally

Anti-ICERD rally-goers march from Sogo to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A student group has lashed out at the Bar Council for its failure to support the anti-ICERD rally today.

Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (Coalition of Peninsula Malay Students - GPMS) president Zamri Mohd asked why the Bar supported the rally of electoral reform group Bersih but did not give the same support to the anti-ICERD rally.

“Where are the Bar Council lawyers? Why are they there in numbers during the Bersih rallies but absent here?

“But don’t worry folks! We have Malay-Muslim lawyers here to look after you,” said Zamri at the rally along Jalan Raja.

The activist pointed out that by ratifying the International Convention Against Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Malaysia will be turning its back on Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

This will essentially strip Bumiputera and the Malays of their special rights and privileges, he added.

“There are lawyers, very ‘smart’ lawyers who claimed that ratifying the ICERD won’t impact Article 153 of the Constitution.

“But one of the requirements of the ICERD is that any positive discrimination must be given a time frame. They want a time frame on our Constitution.

“This is why we must reject ICERD!” said Zamri.

ICERD is the acronym for the United Nations’ International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.