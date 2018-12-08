Najib and Rosmah arrive at anti-ICERD rally (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak joins the anti-ICERD rally walking from Masjid Jamek to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at the anti-ICERD rally in Dataran Merdeka here at about 2.30pm.

The Pekan MP and his wife had walked from the Masjid Jamek LRT station.

Najib was greeted by shouts of “Hidup Najib” and applause from some of the rally-goers.

However, Najib will not take to the stage as he is not part of the many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or one of the political leaders scheduled to speak at the rally.