No smoking... even at the anti-ICERD rally

Anti-ICERD rally-goers march from Sogo to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — In support of the Ministry of Health’s anti-smoking regulations, the organisers of the anti-ICERD rally have also banned smoking at the protest gathering.

Addressing the crowd gathered at Dataran Merdeka, the rally’s emcee asked the rally-goers to stop smoking,

“Please crush out your cigarettes if you are smoking... we want to have a healthy gathering,” the emcee said.

From the observation of the Malay Mail team, the crowd seemed to have obeyed the organiser’s request with a lot of crushed cigarette butts lying around... and not a single lit “cancer stick” in sight.