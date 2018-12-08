Anti-ICERD rally-goers hit pause to perform Zohor prayers

Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz leads Zohor prayers near Sogo in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018, before the anti-ICERD rally. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Thousands of rally-goers took time out to perform their Zohor prayers at multiple meeting points in the city.

A crowd of about 6,000 joined together in prayer at the junction in front of Sogo, led by PAS Central Committee member and Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Nik Abduh led the prayers without the assistance of a loudspeaker; this was then followed by the Solat Hajat.

Meanwhile at Masjid Negara, Opposition chief Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar joined thousands who had gathered here to perform their Zohor prayers.

Umno president Zahid arrived here at around 11.40am.

However, since the mosque’s main prayer hall has been closed for repairs since November 3, the anti-ICERD rally participants were forced to pray outside.

Zahid and the Masjid Negara group is expected to head to Dataran Merdeka at 2pm.

People perform Zohor prayers at Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018 before the anti-ICERD rally. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Over in Masjid Jamek, more than 5,000 people gathered along Jalan Tun Perak; the sounds of thundering drums and chants came to a stop as rally participants broke for Zohor prayers.

Members of the PAS volunteer unit were seen scrambling to organise the midday prayers as thousands flocked to the mosque.

The lack of space, however, saw thousands of rally-goers praying in front of the iconic Dataran Merdeka where the rally will take place from 2pm onwards.