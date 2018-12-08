Sarawak on target to achieve robust economic growth, says CM

Abang Johari said he wants the economic growth to benefit all people, irrespective of their religious and racial background. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 8 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the state is on track to achieving a good and robust economic growth with its strategic policies in place.

He said he wants the economic growth to benefit all people, irrespective of their religious and racial background.

“The growth must benefit the farmers, big companies, students, young generation and ordinary people,” he said at the opening of the extraordinary general meeting of the United People’s Party (UPP) here.

“In short, there must be food on the table. If there is no food on the table, that this is a sign of anarchy,” the chief minister said.

Abang Johari, who is also the state finance and economic planning minister, said good and robust economic growth can only be achieved if the economic policies are correct.

“That is why when I became the chief minister in 2017, I tried to position economic strategic approaches to spur us into economic growth,” he said, adding that Sarawak’s strength are its land and the resources on the land.

He said one of the strategies is to transform the agriculture sector to meet the demands for food by the world.

Abang Johari added the state government is transforming the agriculture by using the latest technology, including digital technology.

“The state must have direction. We must work together to move forwards because we have the resources and talents and we have political stability,” he said.

Abang Johari said he wants the resources, including oil and gas, to benefit the people of Sarawak within the context of Malaysia.

“If Sarawakians are happy, Malaysia will be happy. It is just like a family. If any member of the family is not happy, that family will have problems. If the members are happy, then that family will certainly be happy,” he said.