Greater freedom of speech for Perak Youth Assembly members

IPOH, Dec 8 — Perak’s Youth Assembly members can now raise any issue during their sitting as they will no longer be confined to portfolios, says State Youth and Sports Executive Committee chairman Howard Lee.

Lee said that this is among the main reforms in the Youth Assembly which the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has introduced. The Youth Assembly, which meets four times a year, is modelled after the State Legislative Assembly.

“Before this, a group of Youth members were placed under one portfolio whether they liked it or not. There were seven portfolios altogether and there were also restrictions on what they could talk about.

“However, PH decided to dissolve the portfolio and all the Youth members were given freedom of speech. They can talk or debate the issues they like or related to their academic background,” he told reporters at the State Secretariat Building here.

The Pasir Pinji assemblyman also said following the removal of the portfolio, about 16 motions have been tabled in the Youth Assembly in order to be debated.

“I have seen them and they’re interesting. Among the motions were on food safety and food waste,” he said.

He also hopes that the Youth Assembly will exceed the standards of the State Assembly with the reformation in place.

Lee added that the youngest state assemblyman Teoh Yee Chern (DAP - Astaka) has been appointed as the Speaker for the Youth Assembly and the two days sitting will end tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Teoh said that attendance for the Youth Assembly is around 73.3 per cent today as some of the members were still in school and had to sit for exams.

“There are a total of 60 representatives aged between 15 and 30 years old,” he added.