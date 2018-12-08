Malaysian mixes 'Lion King' and mamak jokes in hilarious parody (VIDEO)

The mamak jokes are quite literally cheesy, but that's Malaysian humour for you. — YouTube screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The live-action Lion King trailer has just come out and already an enterprising Malaysian has made a parody of it. After the recent Bohemian Rhapsody mamak video, it looks like the mamak theme isn't going away anytime soon. Facebook user Steven Loves Bones has come up with his own spin on mamak parodies, in his one-and-a-half-minute video.

Kurang manis (less sweet) jokes? Check. References to roti? Literal cheese jokes? Yep.

Watch the video below and maybe avoid having a teh tarik while watching unless you fancy it going up your nose.