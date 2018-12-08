Mamak restaurant runs out of roti canai feeding rally participants

People gather at a mamak stall in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018, ahead of the anti-ICERD ‘thanksgiving’ rally. — Picture by Azril Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A mamak restaurant located in the premises of the Kuala Lumpur train station has run out of roti canai, thanks to the deluge of people who have congregated in the nation’s capital for the anti-ICERD rally.

An employee of the Heritage Station Restaurant told the Malay Mail it was all out of roti canai this morning and was only left with their nasi kandar fare.

“Sorry boss! Roti canai is finished. A lot of people here today,” said the waiter when taking this writer’s order.

The waiter, who requested anonymity, was unsure how many pieces of roti canai they sell on average daily but said this is not the first time the restaurant has run out of roti canai.

“We make a lot of profit when there is a rally. Especially if it starts at Masjid Negara,” said the waiter gesturing to the National Mosque across the street.

Today, the mosque’s surroundings resembles a colourful Ramadhan bazaar or Pasar Malam with multiple stalls selling anti ICERD t-shirts while others serve snacks and Malaysian street food to fill the belly of hungry demonstrators.

The mosque itself is awashed in white — which is the official colour of the protest.

