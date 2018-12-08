PAS man who has never missed a KL rally, brings wife and child for anti-ICERD rally

Mohd Fazil Abdullah and 50 of his fellow PAS members from Chendor came to KL by bus. — Picture courtesy of Mohd Fazil Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — For long-time PAS man Mohd Fazil Abdullah, missing a huge rally in Kuala Lumpur is a big no-no.

The Islamist party’s Indera Mahkota information chief has been attending every major rally in the city since the first Bersih one and makes it a point to be part of his party’s support for such movements and causes.

And today is no different.

For today’s rally to thank the government for not ratifying ICERD and protesting the convention, Mohd Fazil even brought his wife and son.

“I’ve taken my son to rallies in the East Coast before but this is the first time I am taking him to a mega rally in Kuala Lumpur. In a way this is a little vacation for him and my wife,” said Mohd Fazil who is from Pahang.

Wearing a second hat in his party as branch chief, the graphic designer also brought a busload of his branch members who took the LRT from Taman Melati to head to Masjid Jamek in the nation’s capital.

Mohd Fazil mobilised 50 PAS members from his hometown in Chendor.

They left their homes last night at around 12 and arrived in Gombak at around 5am and will be joining the PAS Youth wing in their march towards Dataran Merdeka from Masjid Jamek at 2 pm today.

“There’s no need for ICERD in Malaysia. The current system is fairer than ICERD. All races live in peace, everyone has their fair share.

“The Malays and most importantly Islam will lose out if ICERD is ratified. ICERD will take away Malay rights,” said the self-professed Harakah contributor.