Dragon Age fans get hint of new game in 'Dread Wolf Rises' trailer (VIDEO)

Dragon Age fans will see a familiar character in the trailer.— YouTube screencap

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — Dragon Age fans have been left wondering when the next installment of the franchise would appear. Bioware finally confirmed a new Dragon Age game with the release of a teaser at the recent Game Awards 2018.

The teaser showcases the art style used in Dragon Age:Inquisition and features a familiar NPC: the elven mage Solas who looks to be a big part of the next game.

Besides the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises, Bioware has released precious little details about the game besides saying a new team has been built around Dragon Age veterans.

While Inquisition was a big hit, it was also criticised for taking too many cues from popular game Skyrim. The new game looks to be continuing the story from Inquisition and Solas might not be the only companion character making a return if previous games are an indicator.

Check out the Dragon Age trailer below:

