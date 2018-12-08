Police still unable to record fireman Muhammad Adib’s statement on assault

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad checks in on fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The police have yet to record a statement fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was severely injured during the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riot in Seafield at the end of last month.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the 24-year-old fireman was still recovering and the police will have to wait until his condition improves before a statement can be taken.

“The process of recording statement for Muhammad Adib has not been done because his condition does not permit it,” Mohamad Fuzi told reporters today.

Last week, the National Heart Institute (IJN) announced that it had restricted visitors for Muhammad Adib, who was allegedly assaulted during the riot, to aid in his recovery.

It said in a statement that the visitation restriction would be in effect for the next 48 to 72 hours, to allow Muhammad Adib to undergo regimental physiotherapy sessions uninterrupted and at the same time, reduce the risk of cross-borne infection by visitors.

Bernama had previously reported that the 24-year-old’s left lung has shown early signs of recovery while his heart is functioning well on its own, according to an update from IJN.

IJN said he had been making good progress since his life support system was changed to Veno-Venous ECMO system on December 2.

During the press conference today, Mohamad Fuzi said that police have stepped up efforts to identify the people who had assaulted Adib near the temple, where he was station to provide emergency medical services.

He said that until 8am this morning, police have already detained 106 suspects to facilitate investigations into the November 26 fracas.

“From the 66 photos we published in the media, seven people have come forward to help investigations,” Mohamad Fuzi said.