Five ways to incorporate ‘Living Coral’ into your beauty look

NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Pantone unveiled this week its ‘Colour of the Year 2019’, and the colour authority institute has deemed ‘Living Coral’ to be the next big thing, stating that the hue “embodies our desire for playful expression.” Want to get a head start on the trend? Here’s how.

The Lipstick

If anything epitomises the fun evoked by the colour coral, it is surely Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Volupté Tint-in-Balm’ in the shade ‘Flirt Me Coral’. In addition to providing a slick of sheer, playful colour, the scented balm carries the aroma of pomegranate and promises to nourish the lips, thanks to a blend of apricot butter and jojoba oil.

Volupte Tint-in-Balm in Flirt Me Coral by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Picture courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent

The Blush

Coral makes a gorgeous blusher shade, warming up the complexion for a healthy glow that isn’t too in your face. Check out this luminous powder version from Becca Cosmetics, in the hue ‘Snapdragon.’

Luminous Blush in Snapdragon by BECCA Cosmetics. — Picture courtesy of BECCA COSMETICS

The Eyeshadow

Get all the shades of peachy orange eyeshadow you could possibly need, courtesy of Huda Beauty’s ‘Obsessions Palette’ in ‘Coral.’ From burnt orange hues to soft pinks, there is something in this nine-pan palette for every look.

Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Coral by Huda Beauty. — Picture courtesy of HUDA BEAUTY

The Serum

Not only does Milk Makeup’s cult ‘Watermelon Brightening Serum’ promise to brighten the skintone and hydrate the complexion, it also happens to be the perfect shade of coral for the new year. And, incidentally, ideally proportioned for popping into your purse.

Watermelon Brightening Serum by Milk Makeup. — Picture courtesy of Milk Makeup

The Nail Polish

Beauty brand Butter London has teamed up with Pantone to bring us the first official ‘Living Coral’ product of the year: a Patent Shine 10X nail lacquer. The polish, which features a crème finish, claims to promote stronger, healthier nails as an added bonus. — AFP-Relaxnews