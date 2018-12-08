US locks in duties on Chinese aluminium sheet imports

An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, in this March 14, 2014. — Reuters file pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 — The US International Trade Commission said yesterday it made a final determination that American producers were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the products.

The ITC determination means that duties ranging from 96.3 per cent to 176.2 per cent previously announced by the US Commerce Department would be put in place for five years.

The department said last month the products were being subsidised and dumped in the US market.

The decision marked the first time that final duties were issued in a trade remedy case initiated by the US government since 1985. Usually, trade cases are launched based on a complaint from a US producer or group of producers.

The Trump administration has promised a more aggressive approach to trade enforcement by having the department launch more anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases on behalf of private industry.

There were contrasting reactions from trade organisations for aluminium producers and the recreational boating industry to the ITC move.

The decision “provides much-needed certainty and confidence to US common alloy sheet producers, allowing them to invest, grow, and add jobs to the US economy,” Aluminium Association President and Chief Executive Heidi Brock said in a statement.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association criticised the measure and urged the administration to “to back off their tariffs first trade policy.”

“Boat builders are seeing a 30 to 40 per cent price increase for aluminium sheet, even though the vast majority source the material domestically. In addition, the compounding tariffs on Chinese aluminium sheet have strained the global supply, making it difficult for our industry to find enough aluminium sheet to keep up with manufacturing demand,” it said.

In 2017, imports of common alloy aluminium sheet from China were valued at an estimated US$900 million (RM3.75 billion). The flat-rolled product is used in transportation, building and construction, infrastructure, electrical and marine applications.

US aluminium industry firms, including Aleris Corp, Arconic Inc and Constellium NV, testified in the case last year about what they termed a surge in “low-priced, unfairly traded imports.” — Reuters