The Game Awards 2018: ‘Far Cry New Dawn,’ ‘The Outer Worlds,’ ‘Crash Team Racing,’ more trailers

‘Far Cry New Dawn’ takes the ‘Far Cry 5’ environment and puts it — and its survivors — through a post-apocalyptic wringer. — Hadnout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — Take in five of the biggest trailers from The Game Awards 2018, from post-apocalyptic Far Cry New Dawn to friendly kart-racer Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fuelled via sci-fi adventure The Outer Worlds and two Nintendo Switch games in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Marvel tie-in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

Far Cry New Dawn

The world of 2018’s sprawling shooter Far Cry 5 is being given a nuclear fallout makeover, with new enemies, equipment, and scenarios to deal with. A February 15 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, means that it gets out ahead of May’s dustier post-apocalyptic vision, Rage 2.

The Outer Worlds

On the subject of nuclear disaster, the creators of the Fallout franchise have got together with the studio behind one of its most celebrated entries, Fallout: New Vegas, for a sci-fi adventure that promises compelling characters, choice and conversation, wild alien beasts and gun-toting action on an abandoned colony planet. Due sometime in 2019 for PS4, XBO and PC, it is set to be a challenge to established big hitters Fallout, Mass Effect and the undated but upcoming Starfield.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate meets Persona 5

Well adored role-playing adventure Persona 5 may not be on the Nintendo Switch but this character crossover teases an extra character for December 7 Switch release Super Smash Bros Ultimate and acts as a bonus launch trailer for fans of both franchises.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

The unexpected return of a fan-favourite action franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe era, with participation from the X-Men too. Additional anticipation was generated by the news that it is being developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind Ninja Gaiden, Hyrule Warriorr and 2017 tour de force Nioh.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled

The PlayStation 4 gets its Mario Kart competitor, here developed by Canada’s Beenox rather than Crash Bandicoot, Uncharted and The Last of Us studio Naughty Dog, and a remaster of the 1999 original, with additional tracks and karts as well as a legacy selection. — AFP-Relaxnews