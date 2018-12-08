The Game Awards 2018 winners: ‘God of War,’ ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ triumph

PlayStation's ‘God of War’ was the best game of 2018, according to The Game Awards. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — The PlayStation 4’s Greco-Nordic action adventure God of War received Game of the Year among its three-accolade haul at The Game Awards 2018, while PS4 and Xbox One Wild West epic Red Dead Redemption 2 accumulated a four-trophy total.

As well as God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2, which entered The Game Awards 2018 on December 6 with eight category nominations each, there were multiple wins for Fortnite, Celeste and US-based eSports team Cloud9.

Overcooked 2, Florence, Forza Horizon 4 and Monster Hunter World were also named among the annual award and preview ceremony’s best games of 2018.

The event also debuted trailers and announcements for dozens of upcoming games including Far Cry: New Dawn, Anthem, Mortal Kombat 11 and a new Dragon Age adventure.

God of War: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Action / Adventure Game

Red Dead Redemption 2: Best Narrative, Best Score / Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan)

Fortnite: Best Ongoing Game, Best Multiplayer Game

Celeste: Best Independent Game, Games for Impact

The Messenger: Best Debut Indie Game

Florence: Best Mobile

Return of the Obra Dinn: Best Art Direction

Dead Cells: Best Action Game

Overcooked 2: Best Family Game

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Best Fighting Game

Monster Hunter World: Best Role-Playing Game

Forza Horizon 4: Best Sports / Racing

Into the Breach: Best Strategy Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission: Best VR / AR Game

Content Creator of the Year: Ninja

Esports Awards: Overwatch (Best Game), Dominique SonicFox McLean (Best Player), Cloud 9 (Best Team - League of Legends, Best Coach - Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu), League of Legends World Championship (Best Event), Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (Best Host), Cloud9’s Comeback Win in Triple OT vs FAZE at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ELEAGUE Boston Final (Best Moment). — AFP-Relaxnews