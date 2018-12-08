Skoda unveils new Scala compact car

The Skoda Scala is due on sale in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Skoda

MLADÁ BOLESLAV (Czech Republic), Dec 8 — The Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has unveiled its new small sedan, the Scala, replacing the current Rapid Spaceback.

It will be available during the first half of 2019.

This new model is based on the same MQB A0 platform as its cousins the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza. Its design is in keeping with the Vision RS concept spotted at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

It notably stands out with its dynamic lines and its front and rear LED lights. On the inside, drivers will find a centrally positioned touchscreen display.

In terms of engines, Skoda plans three petrol versions of the Scala (95 to 150 horsepower), a diesel model (115 horsepower) and one running on natural gas (90 horsepower).

Driver aids include Side Assist — warning drivers when a vehicle is approaching from behind to overtake or is in the driver’s blind spot — as well as Lane Assist and Front Assist, including City Emergency Brake, plus adaptive cruise control and Park Assist.

The Scala is also equipped with nine airbags. — AFP-Relaxnews