MADRID, Dec 8 — Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has received the all clear after suffering a knee injury and will play against city rivals Espanyol, the club said yesterday, just days before the Catalan giants take on Tottenham in the Champions League.

Suarez had been out since Barca’s draw with Atletico Madrid on November 24.

But in a statement yesterday, the club announced he had been given the medical all clear and was in the squad for today’s game against Espanyol. — AFP