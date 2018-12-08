Global shares mixed as trade worries loom; oil surges

Stock markets around the world tumbled on Thursday after Canadian officials announced the December 1 arrest of the CFO of Huawei for extradition to the US. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Concerns over China-US trade tensions gave European shares their worst week of losses in two months and sank US stocks yesterday, overshadowing the lift from higher oil prices and jobs data.

While Europe was higher on the day with a small recovery after three sessions of heavy losses, the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing was still a major lingering worry for investors.

“Volatility is high and investors are twitchy. It has been a dreadful week for European markets, and today’s positive move can’t mask the previous losses,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.62 per cent, while an index of London’s 100 largest listed companies rose 1.1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 558.72 points, or 2.24 per cent, to 24,388.95, the S&P 500 lost 62.87 points, or 2.33 per cent, to 2,633.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.01 points, or 3.05 per cent, to 6,969.25.

Wall Street saw its biggest weekly losses since March, led by declines in big internet and technology shares.

The fall was a reversal from earlier in the day, when stocks were higher on US labour data that showed employers hired fewer workers than expected in November.

That supported a view that US growth is moderating and the Federal Reserve may stop raising rates sooner than previously thought.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 155,000 last month, but missed economists’ expectation for a rise of 200,000.

“It is still consistent with the Fed raising short-term interest rates, said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St Petersburg, Florida. “But I think the main theme here is that investors are expecting the Fed to be even more gradual, a little bit more cautious, in raising interest rates in 2019.”

Oil climbed after big Middle East producers in Opec agreed to reduce output to drain global fuel inventories and support the market.

US crude rose 1.42 per cent to US$52.22 per barrel and Brent was last at US$61.39, up 2.21 per cent on the day.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.11 per cent.

Stock markets around the world tumbled on Thursday after Canadian officials announced the December 1 arrest of the chief financial officer of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei for extradition to the United States. The arrest was seen as an added threat to the resolution of a trade war between the world’s top two economies.

Also contributing to this week’s sell-off were rising concerns about a US economic slowdown signalled by a flattening Treasury yield curve.

The front half of the yield curve remained inverted after two-year and three-year yields rose above five-year yields for the first time in over a decade earlier this week.

That inversion has stoked speculation about whether a US recession is looming.

The US dollar weakened against major currencies after the US jobs data.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, fell 0.17 per cent, with the euro up 0.24 per cent to US$1.1401. — Reuters