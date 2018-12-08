State MCA liaison chairman heads Pahang Sultan’s birthday honours list

The investiture ceremony was graced by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and held at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan, near here today. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Dec 8 — Pahang MCA Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hoh Khai Mun heads the list of 178 recipients conferred with state honours and awards in conjunction with the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah’s birthday.

Hoh is one of 12 recipients of the Darjah Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award which carries the title “Datuk Seri”, along with International Trade and Industry Ministry Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Norazman Ayob; Sri Inderajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Roushan Arumugam and ABM Fujiya Berhad chairman Datuk Tay Ah Ching @ Tay Chin Kin.

Other SSAP recipients are the 1st Mais Groups of Companies’ Group Managing Director Datuk Lee Pei Nam; One One Eight Nine Enterprise Sdn Bhd Director Datuk Lim Eng Wah; Kian Son Motor Sdn Bhd Director Datuk Tan Ah Chong, and Q’Son Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Chua Chwee Lee.

Also receiving SSAP award are Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Chief Executive Officer Aswin Techajareonvikul, Majestic Elite Group of Advisory Sdn Bhd Managing Director Yap Kim Fah and Sunrise Sdn Bhd Director Pua Soo Siang.

A total of five individuals are conferred with the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) which carries the title “Datuk”, namely, Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, Air Pahang Berhad Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Zahari Md Isa, Pahang Irrigation and Drainage Department Director Ir Jamil Shaari, Public Works Department’s Contract and Material Survey Division Senior Director Rozita Yahya and Petronas (East Coast Region) General Manager Wan Mohd Hasnan Abdullah.

Meanwhile, 34 recipients are awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) which also carries the title “Datuk”, including Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director Ajis Sitin, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Deputy Director DCP Hashim Ali, Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia Secretary-General Syed Anuar Syed Mohamad and Malaysian Ambassador to Hungary Cheong Loon Lai.

Other individuals conferred the DIMP are Pahang Agricultural Director Zahimi Hassan, Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd Real Estate Consultant Mohd Hatim Abdul Aziz, Lipis District Officer Mohd Hafizi Ibrahim, Tioman Development Authority General Manager Khairur Rizal Ramli, Pahang Telekom Malaysia Berhad General Manager Zulfikri Hashim and Pahang Menteri Besar’s Prinicipal Private Secretary Md Yusli Ibrahim Mohd Yunus.

Also receiving the DIMP award are Tawau Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department Head Dr R. Sudesan, Proton Edar Chief Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Musa, Pahang Police Headquarters Special Branch Chief SAC Mohd Khalid Ismail, Bukit Aman Special Branch Assistant Director (Legal) SAC Mohammad Abdullah, Royal Malaysian Police College’s Centre for Intelligence Science & Strategic Studies Head SAC Tan Chong Jin.

Other DIMP recipients are fashion designer and managing director of Riffai Couture Sdn Bhd Mohd Riffairudin Husain, Works Ministry’s Development and Privatisation Division Under Secretary Zahrul Hakim Abdullah, Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office’s Law Reporting Divisions’ Deputy Director 1 (Jusa C) Balqis Aini Mohd Ali, television personality Mohamad Dahlan Md Maamor and Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital Termerloh’s Board of Visitors’ chairman Sarif Azib.

Meanwhile, five individuals receive the Darjah Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP); Darjah Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) (13 recipients), Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP) (10 recipients), Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) (29 recipients), Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang (PKC) (22 recipients), Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) (13 recipients) and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (35 recipients). — Bernama