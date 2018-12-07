Temple priest remanded for seven days over 10-year-old son’s death

The man was remanded until December 13 to assist in the probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, Dec 7 — A temple priest in Semenyih, near here, has been remanded for seven days beginning today, to facilitate investigations into what is believed to be an abuse case leading to the death of his 10-year-old son, two days ago.

The remand order for the 43-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Fadziatul Isma Ahmad here today.

The man was remanded until December 13 for assisting in the probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The media reported that the victim was taken to Serdang Hospital by his family in an unconscious state at about 10.30pm on Wednesday, but died while receiving treatment.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof reportedly said a post-mortem on the boy yesterday evening found his death was caused by multiple blunt trauma to the whole body,

The victim, according to him, was the second of three siblings and under his father’s care as the mother left home about two months ago. — Bernama