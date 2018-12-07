Richard Gere to lead Apple's remake of Israeli series 'Nevelot'

Actor Richard Gere poses during a photocall for a TV series ‘Motherfatherson’ as part of the MIPCOM in Cannes, southeastern France October 15, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 7 — The Pretty Woman star has reached an agreement with Apple to headline the US remake of an Israeli drama series called Nevelot.

Running to eight episodes in length, Apple's Nevelot adaptation has Howard Gordon of Homeland and 24 as its writer, and executive producer, with Warren Leight (In Treatment, Law & Order: SVU producer) as showrunner.

The story follows two Vietnam veterans. Best friends, their lives are turned upside down when a woman they had both been in love with some 50 years previous is killed in a car accident.

It joins a slate of over 20 upcoming series ordered by tech giant Apple, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston comedy drama Top of the Morning, domestic design docuseries Home, Jason Momoa sci-fi drama See, fictional true-crime drama Are You Sleeping with Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul, and projects from Damien Chazelle and M. Night Shyamalan.

All are awaiting air dates, though Apple's is expected to launch its expanded digital video service during the first half of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews