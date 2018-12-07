Léa Seydoux returns to 'James Bond'

Léa Seydoux is set to star in 'James Bond 25', in theaters February 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 7 — According to Baz Bamigboye, writing in the British newspaper, The Daily Mail, French actress Léa Seydoux will be reprising the role of Dr. Madeleine Swann in the British secret service agent's 25th big-screen adventure, due to start filming in the spring.

Could Léa Seydoux be starring in a second James Bond movie? According to the columnist Baz Bamigboye, the 33-year-old French actress has been called back by the team, at the request of Daniel Craig and the new director, Cary Joji Fukunaga. Indeed, the filmmaker is reported to have confirmed the actress's return to the journalist.

After 2015's Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes, the actress will reportedly reprise the role of Dr. Madeleine Swann, joining Daniel Craig in what could be his last outing as 007. Cary Joji Fukunaga also apparently confirmed the return of Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomi Harris to their regular roles as M, Q and Moneypenny.

As yet untitled, the 25th James Bond picture is due to start filming in March and is slated for release, February 14, 2020.

Along with Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux is one of France's most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. She has starred in movies directed by Quentin Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Ridley Scott (Robin Hood), Woody Allen (Midnight in Paris), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and Xavier Dolan (It's Only the End of the World).

After The Grand Budapest Hotel, the actress is set to star in Wes Anderson's new film, The French Dispatch, set in France after the Second World War. Natalie Portman, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Mathieu Amalric are also on the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews