Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead Grammy award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake led Grammy Award nominations today, with eight and seven nods, respectively.

Drake was also nominated in the top category — album of the year — along with rappers Cardi B and Post Malone, R&B singer Janelle Monae, folk singer Brandi Carlile, country star Kacey Musgraves, R&B artist HER and the Black Panther movie soundtrack.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Grammy organisers said in June they would expand to eight from five the number of nominees in the top four categories — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — to allow a more diverse line-up. Five artists had been nominated in each category since the Grammys were first awarded in 1959.

Hip hop and R&B surpassed rock for the first time in 2017 as the biggest music genre in the United States, according to a Nielsen Music report. — Reuters