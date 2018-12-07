Dr M: Putrajaya allowing anti-ICERD rally because of democracy (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Based on democratic principles, the government is permitting a rally by the Opposition tomorrow against a United Nations treaty that bans racial discrimination, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The prime minister said the government thanked rally organisers if their demonstration tomorrow was an expression of gratefulness to Putrajaya for deciding not to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“The government does not plan to stop the rally because it violates government policy that supports democratic principles,” Dr Mahathir said on YouTube.

“The government just asks for one thing — which is for organisers to help the police and authorities ensure there is no chaos or damage of public property. Don't throw rubbish everywhere and take care of cleanliness.

“I pray that the rally will be run smoothly without any disturbance. Let us celebrate democracy in Malaysia together,” he added.

Conservative Malay-Muslim coalition Ummah, Umno, and PAS are organising a mass rally in the capital city tomorrow to protest against ICERD, which they claim will remove Malay privileges if ratified.