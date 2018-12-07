‘Jordan Boy’ kicks off ONE Super Series career with impressive first-round knockout

A dream debut for the Ampang-based Muay Thai athlete. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Malaysia’s first ONE Super Series Muay Thai athlete Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Mahmoud had a debut to remember at ONE: Destiny of Champions with a huge knockout inside two minutes and 20 seconds of round one.

The 22-year-old Muay Thai athlete did not waste time, asserting some damage on to his Greek opponent Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios as soon as they touched gloves.

A fury of kicks followed as he sought a quick knockout.

Mikkios failed to land any heavy punches or kicks, and when he did, Mohammed shocked him with a right elbow.

The Phuket Top Team martial artist managed to get up, but “Jordan Boy” put an end to the bout with a beautiful right hook which sent his opponent onto the canvas.

“I’d like to thank God and my coaches at Sampori Muay Thai Gym for this win.

“Thank you to my friends and fans who witnessed this bout. This is for you Malaysia,” he said.

Mohammed took little damage and improved his professional Muay Thai record to 31 victories and only two defeats.

“Even if I did not finish him with the elbow, I know my punches and kicks would have done the job,” he confidently said.

Two other Malaysians are set to feature in this event, Kuala Lumpur’s Agilan “Alligator” Thani and Johor’s Jihin “Shadowcat” Radzuan.