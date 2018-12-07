Home Ministry bans pro-communist book

‘Album Gambar Sejarah Parti Komunis Malaya (1)’ has been banned by the Home Ministry. — AFP pic

PUTRJAYA, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order on the publication titled Album Gambar Sejarah Parti Komunis Malaya (1) which is found to be promoting the struggles of the communists.

KDN secretary general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the prohibition order dated November 26, 2018 was issued because the publication tried to disseminate erroneous and confusing facts about the communists and containing elements of raising support and sympathy towards the struggles of the communists who were said to have fought ‘tooth and nail’ for independence.

“The prohibition order was imposed on the publication because there are contents which may be detrimental to public order and security and may shook the minds of the public,” he said.

Alwi said the prohibition order gazette under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 specified that the printing, importation, reproduction, publication, sale, production, circulation, distribution or possession of the publication is strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

In this regards, any individual perpetrating the act could be jailed not exceeding three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both if found guilty as stipulated under Section 8(2) Act 301.

Alwi said the public who found publications which might flout the law of the country being distributed in the market could lodge a complaint with the KDN Enforcement and Control Division, at 03-88868047 or fax 03-88891682 or via the KDN Integrated Public Complaint System on the website moha.spab.gov.my. — Bernama