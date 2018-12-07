Qatar ruler concludes working visit to Malaysia

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, inspects a guard of honour at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA in Sepang December 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 7 — The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani concluded his three-day working visit to Malaysia today.

The king boarded a special aircraft at the Bunga Raya Complex of KL International Airport (KLIA). The aircraft took off at 6pm.

Present at the airport was Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Sheikh Tamim ascended to the throne on June 25, 2013 as the eighth Emir of Qatar. He made his maiden state visit to Malaysia in October last year (2017).

Yesterday Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad met in Putrajaya for talks.

The visit marked the first official meeting between Sheikh Tamim and Dr Mahathir since the change of the Malaysian leadership in May this year.

Today, Sheikh Tamim attended the 3rd Sheikh Tamim Anti-Corruption International Excellence Award at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. — Bernama