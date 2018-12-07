Ice Cube goes acappella for new album release

Rapper Ice Cube performs at the 2017 ACL Music Festival in Austin, Texas October 7, 2017. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 7 — The former NWA member has shared two a capella interpretations of songs from his new album, Everythang’s Corrupt.

The rap veteran is back with his 10th solo album, Everythang’s Corrupt, out today, December 7. For the occasion, the rapper — whose real name is O’Shea Jackson — has shared two videos. Filmed on a Los Angeles rooftop, the videos show Ice Cube performing two tracks from his new album — Fire Water and Chase Down The Bully — in a spoken-word style.

Everythang’s Corrupt is the first album from Ice Cube since 2010’s I Am The West. During that time, the rapper outed the movie biopic of his NWA gangsta rap group, Straight Outta Compton, entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ahead of his latest album release, Ice Cube released a single called Arrest the President. — AFP-Relaxnews