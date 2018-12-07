Selangor Ruler not joining anti-ICERD rally

The Selangor Sultan denied today rumours that he would be attending a rally against ICERD. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah denied today rumours that he would be attending a rally against United Nations treaty, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Claims had spread on WhatsApp that he, the Johor Sultan, and the acting Pahang Sultan would be attending the protest in the capital city tomorrow organised by conservative Malay-Muslim coalition Ummah, Umno and PAS.

“DYMM Selangor Sultan as the Sultan that rules Selangor should not be involved in any rally organised by any parties.

“Therefore, DYMM Selangor Sultan reminds the people not to believe fake news like this,” Selangor Sultan’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani said in a statement.