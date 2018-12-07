Legoland to install ocean tunnel for world’s largest aquarium brand

File photograph shows visitors arriving for a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya in the southern state of Johor September 14, 2012. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The installation of a 180-degree, see-through tunnel for the upcoming SEA LIFE Malaysia will be completed in the first half of 2019, according to Legoland Malaysia Resort.

SEA LIFE Malaysia, the world’s largest aquarium brand’s attraction will be held in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru next year with the aim of engaging and inspiring children to learn, love and care for the ocean.

The double-storey aquarium is located next to Legoland Malaysia Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Legoland Hotel, occupying 2,123 square metres of land space.

The six-metre long and 2.1-metre wide clear ocean tunnel surrounded by 385,000 litres of water will be set in a replica of the historic shipwreck site.

As visitors walk through the tunnel, they will immerse in the stories of the ship’s journey and discover lost treasures of the ocean, while being surrounded by a plethora of marine life, including stingrays, zebra sharks, blacktip reef sharks, seahorses and sea jellies.

SEA LIFE Malaysia will have more than 25 display tanks in 11 habitat zones hosting over thousands of sea creatures.

The many interactive elements such as a hands-on experience in the Rock Pool zone pool will fascinate kids and educate them in a fun way.

The first batch of Junior Rangers in Southeast Asia has also been announced, with 20 in total including children aged eight to 12 years from Malaysia, Singapore and expats living in the region. They will become the voice of the marine sanctuary in promoting marine life conservation.

More details at www.legoland.com.my/. — Bernama