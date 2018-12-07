Dewan Rakyat Speaker replaces PM as speaker at Suhakam event

Mohamad Ariff has replaced the PM as the keynote speaker at Suhakam’s Human Rights Day event. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has replaced Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the keynote speaker at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) Human Rights Day event.

Dr Mahathir was meant to deliver the keynote address at the celebration initially scheduled for tomorrow, but the change in speaker happened after the event was postponed to Sunday to avoid clashing with a rally against United Nations treaty, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The replacement was made known through a new invitation issued by Suhakam.

When asked if Dr Mahathir would attend its rescheduled event, Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph told Malay Mail: “No, no confirmation yet. We are still communicating with PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) officers”.

Dr Mahathir and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar were among the dignitaries scheduled to attend the celebration that was to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The Suhakam event will be from 9am until 3pm on Sunday and feature various multicultural performances, booths, games and other activities on the public green opposite the AmCorp Mall.