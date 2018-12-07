Syed Saddiq: Without integrity, even good policies are doomed

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar during a talk at Karangkraf in Shah Alam December 7, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choo May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today pointed out that integrity is the cornerstone of his guiding principles, and urged civil servants to uphold the trait.

In an interview with veteran journalist Tan Sri Johan Jaafar, broadcast via Sinar Live, the Muar MP said that he is also working to improve his ministry’s integrity ranking in the next five years, adding that good policies are doomed to fail without integrity.

“That is the most important to me. As I said before, as long as your heart is in the right place, that is the most important.

“If there is no integrity, no matter how good a policy is, as made by experts and the best civil servants, it will fail,” Syed Saddiq said.

He pointed out that he had launched a five-core point Youth Integrity Plan for his ministry, to improve its previously poor integrity ranking,

The ministry, he said, was in the bottom eight among government ministries for corruption, power abuse and perception.

“That’s why we improved. We have a MACC officer in place... Even I don’t know who he is. He reports to the MACC,” Syed Saddiq added, referring to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

MORE TO COME