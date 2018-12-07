For Malaysia to roar as Asian Tiger again, stamp out corruption, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani in Putrajaya December 7, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — Malaysians must make a firm stand against corruption for the country to be in the ranks of the Asian tigers once again, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The prime minister reminded Malaysians that success only counts if it is earned through honest means.

“If we want to join the ranks of developed countries, to be a tiger of Asia again, then we need to take corruption seriously. These countries did not get where they are today by taking shortcuts to success.

“To earn developed nation status, we need to work hard, be disciplined, be strict in our dealings, and not take the easy way to be wealthy, which is to engage in malpractice. Remember, success does not count unless you earn it fair and square,” he said in his keynote speech at the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

The Award, created by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre (ROLACC) Qatar in 2016 and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, highlights exemplary models and fosters excellence and creativity in anti-corruption practices.

The winners today consisted of civil societies, academics and private citizens from nations such as Liberia, Australia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, the US and Mexico, who are celebrated for their fight against corruption

Also present at the ceremony was the award namesake, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, who is here on a three-day working visit.

Dr Mahathir reiterated that corruption was the major reason why Malaysian had “fought greatly” in the last general election to topple the Barisan Nasional regime that was in power for 61 years.

He also said corruption was not limited to the public sector and called for cooperation from the private sector too in eradicating graft.

“Therefore, it is vital that we also get cooperation from private corporations, banks and other institutions, including civil society to join us in combating corruption,” he said.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir along with Sheikh Tamim unveiled a 12-metre steel monument in Dataran Putra to symbolise the solidarity of every nation in combating corruption.