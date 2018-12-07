Sarawak DCM promises Kuching-Kapit road link by 2020

Masing said the link is expected to be completed by August 23, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 7 — Kapit, the only town in Sarawak accessible by river or air, will finally have a road link, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said today.

The construction of the missing link — a 9.2km stretch Jalan Song-Kapit — is at 11 per cent and expected to be completed by August 23, 2020.

“Once it is completed, I can drive all the way from Kuching to Kapit,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the construction of roads and bridges in the areas under the Upper Rejang Development Authority.

Masing, who is also state minister for infrastructure development and transportation, said Package A of the Baleh access road projects that provides access to Baleh Dam is progressing at 60 per cent overall.

He said the state Public Works Department (PWD) central zone is closely monitoring the work being carried out by the appointed contractors to avoid delays without neglecting safety.

Masing added Package B, which stretches from Nanga Gaat to Sungai Meramah and Nangat Merirai, show an overall progress of 50 per cent.

He said Package C — which includes the construction of roads and the Sungai Merirai bridge, Sungai Entalawan bridge, Sungai Sepanggil bridge, Sungai Sebiro bridge, Sungai Nuri bridge, Sungai Juan bridge, Sungai Nansang bridge and related works — is progressing at 20 per cent.

He also said the construction of the Belaga-Menjawah road, which stretches over 34km, is expected to be completed by May 23, 2020.

“Works are progressing well under the close monitoring of state PWD,” he said, adding that Sarawak Energy Berhad will also be installing electric poles along the route, which will provide longhouses with access to electricity from Belaga town or the substation at Bakun.