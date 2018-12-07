Want cheaper tickets to see Blackpink? Head on over to Shopee

Shopee will be hitting you with those discounts on Blackpink merchandise. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — Good news for fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink: e-commerce website Shopee will be offering discounts for tickets to their Malaysian concert during their 12.12 Birthday Sale!

Tickets to the Malaysian leg of the “In Your Area” tour will go live on the Shopee website from 12pm onwards on Dec 12 at an exclusive ten percent discount.

The offer applies only to the Blink Zone ticket (originally priced at RM693) which promises fans an unparalleled view as the zone is situated right in front of the stage.

That’s not all because Shopee is also giving fans the opportunity to save more by getting a RM12 off voucher for only RM5.

Customers can use the voucher when purchasing Blackpink tickets and enjoy an extra RM12 off on top of the original ten percent discount.

The voucher will be available for sale on Shopee from Dec 8 to Dec 11, 11.59pm and is limited to one voucher per customer.

If you can’t get enough of the Korean Wave, Shopee is giving away two flight tickets to Korea along with signed Blackpink CDs through the Blackpink Watch, Wish and Win Contest.

To enter, simply watch the Shopee Blackpink TV commercial on Facebook (with the Blackpink Ddu-Du Ddu-Du Shopee version), share the video, tag a friend, and wish Shopee “Happy Birthday” in the most creative way you can think of.

The contest ends on Dec 10 at 11.59pm and winners will be announced on Shopee’s Facebook Live on Dec 11 at 11.00pm

Blackpink is one of K-pop’s most prolific girl groups and consists of four members: Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa.

It will be the girls’ first time performing in Malaysia on Feb 23 next year with the concert set to be held at Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam.

The quartet has been hailed by Billboard as the best-charting female Korean act in history and the music video for their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du has garnered a staggering 527 million views thus far.

