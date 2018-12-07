MPO all set to entertain with enchanting tunes

Conductor Naohisa Furusawa is all set to lead the orchestra at the 'Once Upon a Tune' concert.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s resident conductor Naohisa Furusawa and 14-year-old violinist Low Zi Yang are set to make good music at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas with three enchanting pieces next Sunday.

Titled “Once Upon a Tune”, the concert will kick off with the ever-popular Hansel and Gretel overture by 19th century German composer Engelbert Humperdinck.

Most often performed during the Christmas season, Humperdinck had described the opera as a Märchenoper, which translates to fairy tale in German.

To enhance the atmosphere, the show will continue with a tune from Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s ballet score, The Three-Cornered Hat.

The audience will surely be enthralled by one of the world’s most favourite orchestral repertory, the Symphony No. 5 by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Regarded as one of the romantic era’s finest composers, Tchaikovsky wrote the symphony in 1888 and dedicated it to German musician and music teacher Theodor Ave-Lallemant.

Indeed, let your imagination take flight as Furusawa and the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra bring to life these classical masterpieces on Dec 16 at 3pm. Visit here for ticket prices and other details.