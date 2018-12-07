Woman flung out of express bus in Seremban

SEREMBAN, Dec 7 — A woman was killed while five others were injured when an express bus crashed into a lorry at KM 269 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near the Bandar Ainsdale exit, this morning.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis when contacted said in the 11.53am accident, three other passengers, the bus driver and lorry attendant were injured.

“The bus driver was pinned to his seat, while the victim was flung onto the road from the upper deck of the bus.

“She was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer,” he added.

He said 20 passengers were travelling in the express bus from Singapore to Genting Highlands, adding that the rest of the passengers including the lorry driver escaped injuries.

Norazam said 17 personnel from the Seremban 2 and Senawang Fire and Rescue Stations were rushed to the scene soon after they were alerted of the accident.

He said the body of the victim and all the injured were taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here.

Meanwhile, Seremban police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the accident occurred when the express bus could not stop in time to avoid a one-tonne lorry which had stalled on the third lane of highway.

“The bus hit the rear of the lorry and the impact of the crash caused the 27-year-old Singaporean victim to be thrown out of the bus, while the lorry was veered to the right shoulder of the road.

“The front part of the bus was severely damaged,” he said in a statement here.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama