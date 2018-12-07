Suhakam moves Human Rights Day event to Sunday

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) shifted its Human Rights Day celebration to Sunday to avoid clashing with a rally against a United Nations treaty that bans racial discrimination.

Suhakam said earlier that it had postponed its event on advice from police who warned them of “security risks” that bordered on “national security”.

“Suhakam’s #HumanRightsDay celebration will now be held on December 9, 2018. Join us in #StandingUpForHumanRights,” Suhakam corporate communications told the press.

MORE TO COME