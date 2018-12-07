10,000 more AFF Suzuki Cup tickets go on sale tomorrow

Malaysia will meet Vietnam in the first leg of the final at Bukit Jalil on Tuesday. — Picture via Twitter/FAM_Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Good news for Harimau Malaya fans, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will have another 10,000 online tickets tomorrow for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam on Tuesday.

This was after its 20,000 online tickets were snapped up this morning.

FAM via its Facebook website said its online ticket counter at www.tickethotline.com.my had opened 30 minutes before the 9am opening time as it wanted to test the system, but the tickets were taken up within a short time.

As a result, FAM had decided to increase the number of online tickets from 20,000 to 30,000 with the remaining 10,000 online tickets available from 9 am tomorrow.

It added that 40,000 tickets would be sold over the counter at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil from Sunday.

Malaysia advanced to the final after it drew 2-2 against the defending champion, Thailand in the second semi-finals action in Bangkok on Wednesday, while Vietnam advanced to the final after a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Philippines yesterday.

The 2018 AFF Suzuki final match would use the reciprocal format with the national squad entertaining Vietnam on Tuesday before the second leg in Hanoi on December 15. — Bernama