Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is unable to escape the mounting concerns over the Sino-US trade conflict and remains negative at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, on negative buying sentiment, no thanks to the mounting concerns over the US-China trade dispute, a dealer said.

At 3.11pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.46 points easier at 1,678.88 from yesterday's close of 1,683.34. It opened 1.97 points lower at 1,681.37.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 395 to 237, with 349 counters unchanged, 888 untraded and 24 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.31 billion units valued at RM808.03 million.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank and CIMB fell two sen each to RM9.42 and RM5.78, respectively, Public Bank declined 10 sen to RM24.78 and Tenaga was 12 sen weaker at RM13.64.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 31.99 points to 11,583.27, the FBM Ace Index was 65.16 points weaker at 4,664.64 but the FBM 70 rose 34.64 points to 13,498.67.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 19.40 points to 11,583.90 and the FBMT 100 Index inched down 16.54 points to 11,466.38.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index fell 4.48 points to 6,833.30, the Financial Services Index decreased 18.69 points to 17,432.98 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.78 of-a-point lower at 168.62. — Bernama