Zouk Genting promises an exciting 2019 after launch of third outlet

Zouk Genting confirms it will expand its assets in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Dec 7 — Zouk Genting promised a more fun-filled 2019 at Resorts World Genting (RWG) after launching its latest hip-hop themed club called Empire by Zouk in Genting Highlands.

Zouk Genting project director Joseph Ryan said guests can expect bigger artists and better music festivals as the group are planning to bring ZoukOut to Genting — one of Asia’s largest dance music festival held annually in Singapore since 2000.

“We would love to do a ZoukOut here as the atmosphere is perfect. If you asked me few years ago about hosting a music festival of such, I wouldn’t have understood the logic behind it.

“Empire by Zouk will also play host to a few international acts in 2019. Big names are a must and we want our crowd to have fun through a blend of fashion, games, art and music,” Ryan told Malay Mail.

The project director hinted at a few possible artists who will grace the 600-capacity hip-hop club.

“Have a look at Zouk Singapore and see the names they’ve brought down over the years. People coming to Empire can expect similar artists from different genres but we would want to focus on hip-hop artists to match the theme.

Empire by Zouk is the third nightlife experience launched in 2018 after RedTail by Zouk and RedTail Karaoke located in the 40,000 square feet Zouk Atrium in RWG.

Ryan said the reason behind the rapid expansion was because they wanted to create an experience rather than just a fun night out.

“We are creating different assets here and not catering to a specific group of people. So, if you do not want to play games at RedTail or have a round of drinks at Empire, then you can just karaoke instead.

“Our outlets open at different times and the expansion is made possible thanks to our customers. They’ve constantly requested for a karaoke lounge and a club, so we’ve given them what they wanted.”

On the response they have received, Ryan said: “We are very fortunate that there has been a great response to the opening of all three outlets.”

Ryan also said the group will expand its expertise by focusing on two F&B outlets — RedTail BBQ and Fuhu — a new vibe dining restaurant in 2019 — headed by Zouk Group culinary director Chef Steven Chou.

He added on a few words saying that he is bent on creating an experience rather than an ordinary hangout spot.

“With the upcoming launch of Fuhu, we are looking to continue building our F&B portfolio. At Zouk Genting, I will be focusing on incorporating delicious tastes, matched with theatrical presentation, exciting surrounding atmosphere and friendly yet finessed service from the moment you arrive to the minute you leave.

“The end goal is to contribute to building Zouk’s establishments as the ultimate hotspot to wine, dine and play. We want to create a memory for customers at the diner. There would be a dessert bar to go alongside the main bar,” he said.