YouTube Malaysia Rewind 2018 filled with musical spectacles, Raya comedy sketches, viral hits

Astro’s 'Gaya Raya Paling Ori' advertisement has raked in over 10 million views since its release in May. — Screenshot from YouTube/Astro Gempak

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — It was a fruitful year for both Malaysian viewers and content creators on YouTube as 2018 saw local musical talent and comedians rising to the top of the charts.

YouTube Malaysia Rewind 2018 takes a look back on some of the year’s most popular videos to find out exactly what kind of content had Malaysians glued to their screens.

Sitting pretty at the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos of YouTube 2018 list is Syamel and Ernie Zakri’s striking performance of Aku Cinta on Anugerah Juara Lagu 32 which won the pair Best Vocals at the competition.

Other notable entries on the same chart include Alieff Irfan’s Ramadan-themed comedy sketch about the trials of fasting and Astro’s smash-hit Hari Raya Aidilfitri advertisement titled Gaya Raya Paling Ori.

On the Top Trending Music Videos of YouTube 2018 list, Indonesian singer Siti Badriah’s viral hit Lagi Syantik took the prime spot on the podium with Malaysian Sufian Suhaimi’s sombre ballad Di Matamu trailing closely behind.

International acts like K-pop darlings BLACKPINK with their catchy single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Maroon 5’s collaboration with Cardi B on Girls Like You nestled themselves comfortably on No. 5 and No. 10 on the list respectively.

The videos were ranked according to time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and more by viewers based in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the global version of YouTube Rewind 2018 saw Kylie Jenner’s 11-minute film, titled To Our Daughter, detailing the pregnancy and birth of her first child amassing over 53 million views, making it the top trending video of 2018 worldwide.